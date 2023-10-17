Shop Local
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid hosting expunction clinic

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - People who have been arrested might find relief in clearing their records.

The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid is hosting an expunction clinic this week.

The organization says this clinic is crucial because many employers and educational institutions conduct background checks, and a criminal record could hinder opportunities.

It’s a free application process and eligibility is determined based on federal poverty guidelines.

Eva Shin, a paralegal with Texas RioGrande Legal Aid, says “Our application is free to the public and we do take into consideration the household size, the household income, and any other factors that might be prohibiting them from obtaining a legal attorney to help them out with this matter.”

The Texas RioGrande Legal Aid is also assisting in waiving traffic fines by requesting hearings with judges to help individuals reinstate their suspended driver’s licenses.

Appointments for both services are available this week.

You can schedule one by calling 956-489-5099.

