Texas State Fair shooter facing three counts of aggravated assault

DALLAS, TX . (KXAS) - A man is in jail after police say he started shooting at the State Fair of Texas.

The chaos sent thousands of people scattering and left three people injured.

Police arrested 22-year-old Cameron Turner and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault for the shooting.

Authorities say they responded to a call about an active shooter at the fair Saturday night.

Two witnesses told police they saw a man shooting in the food court three to four times and then running away.

Two Texas State Troopers and a Dallas Police Officer who were assigned to the fair took Turner into custody.

According to court documents, Turner told police several times that he was trying to protect his family and went into defensive mode and shot when he felt threatened by a group of men.

