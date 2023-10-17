Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are hospitalized following an accident that was reported in downtown Laredo over the weekend.

Viewer video shows the aftermath of a two-vehicle accident that happened early Sunday morning near Convent Avenue and Hidalgo Street.

According to the City of Laredo Traffic Department, the accident caused damage to the traffic lights in the area.

As a result, the city has set up a temporary four-way stop until the light has been fixed.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and obey the traffic signs.

