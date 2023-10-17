Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo

Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo
Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are hospitalized following an accident that was reported in downtown Laredo over the weekend.

Viewer video shows the aftermath of a two-vehicle accident that happened early Sunday morning near Convent Avenue and Hidalgo Street.

According to the City of Laredo Traffic Department, the accident caused damage to the traffic lights in the area.

As a result, the city has set up a temporary four-way stop until the light has been fixed.

Motorists are urged to drive with caution and obey the traffic signs.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Anthony Cederic Frazier Jr.
Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography

Latest News

Noon newscast recording
Laredo residents invited to townhall meeting regarding ethylene oxide emissions
Laredo residents invited to townhall meeting regarding ethylene oxide emissions
Laredo residents invited to townhall meeting regarding ethylene oxide emissions
File photo: UISD Student Activity Complex
UISD proclaims Down Syndrome Awareness Month
Accident reported in central Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo