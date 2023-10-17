LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Each year roughly 6,000 babies in the U.S. are born with the intellectual disability known as Down Syndrome.

With the purpose of shedding light on the genetic disorder, UISD proclaims Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

On Tuesday, the UISD Special Education Department and Laredo Mayor Dr. Trevino will bring awareness to not only down syndrome but also the different types of intellectual disabilities as well as the services and resources that are available in our community.

Down Syndrome Awareness Month was created in the 1980s to celebrate the abilities of people with down syndrome and promote advocacy.

Zaffirini elementary is located at 5210 Santa Claudia Lane.

