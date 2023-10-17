United Day Elementary School teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After receiving multiple nominations from parents and colleagues, a United Day teacher go a well deserving award.

Dr. Andrea Pawelek was surprised early Tuesday morning by the Teacher of the Month crew from KGNS and the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

Pawelek is a fifth-grade teacher of literature and writing and has spent many years teaching elementary school students.

In many of the nominations received, Dr. Pawelek was described as a teacher who goes above expectations to ensure the success of each of her students.

After overcoming her initial surprise, she said it’s her passion for teaching that keeps her going each year.

“My love for learning, my love for reading, and knowing that the children that I work with, they’re our future so whatever I can pass on to them, that they’ll be able to carry it on and that it just will continue to multiply with everyone that they come into contact with,” said Dr. Pawelek.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ program recognizes two teachers per month.

Recipients are awarded $250 as well as a gift basket compliments of the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

