Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

United Day Elementary School teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’

United Day Elementary School teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’
United Day Elementary School teacher named ‘Teacher of the Month’(KGNS)
By Mindy Casso
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - After receiving multiple nominations from parents and colleagues, a United Day teacher go a well deserving award.

Dr. Andrea Pawelek was surprised early Tuesday morning by the Teacher of the Month crew from KGNS and the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

Pawelek is a fifth-grade teacher of literature and writing and has spent many years teaching elementary school students.

In many of the nominations received, Dr. Pawelek was described as a teacher who goes above expectations to ensure the success of each of her students.

After overcoming her initial surprise, she said it’s her passion for teaching that keeps her going each year.

“My love for learning, my love for reading, and knowing that the children that I work with, they’re our future so whatever I can pass on to them, that they’ll be able to carry it on and that it just will continue to multiply with everyone that they come into contact with,” said Dr. Pawelek.

The ‘KGNS Teacher of the Month’ program recognizes two teachers per month.

Recipients are awarded $250 as well as a gift basket compliments of the Joey Tellez Law Firm.

If you would like to nominate a teacher click here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Tello, 41,
Laredo man charged with capital murder in nine-month-old’s death
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Third Arrest Made in Connection to Homicide
Third person arrested in connection to Laredo’s recent homicide; fourth suspect remains at large
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Martin High School Senior tackles marching band and football
Anthony Cederic Frazier Jr.
Man arrested on eight counts of child phonography

Latest News

UISD Special Ed. teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month
UISD Special Ed. teacher recognized as Teacher of the Month
Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month
Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month
Dovalina Elementary School Teacher named Teacher of the Month
Dovalina Elementary School Teacher named Teacher of the Month
Dovalina Elementary School Teacher named Teacher of the Month