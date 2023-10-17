Shop Local
Warmer Air is Moving in From the Western U.S.

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With clear skies, dry air, and light winds, heat will easily radiate from the relatively warm ground to space tonight, allowing the bottom of the atmosphere (where we are) to cool to the mid to high 50′s by dawn. Warmer air will arrive aloft from the Great Plains by morning, and this will bring warming temperatures. Southeasterly winds in the lower atmosphere will gradually bring a shallow layer of more humid gulf air into our area, and the air will not feel quite as crisp by the end of the week.

