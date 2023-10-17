Wreaths Across America asking for donations, support in last month to help acquire wreaths for ceremony

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is one more month left to help honor Laredoans who have died for their country.

Although the ceremony is two months from now, the deadline to place wreath orders is fast approaching.

Lynette Mead, the local coordinator for Wreaths Across America, says November 24th is the day she has marked to have all funds on hand to order the wreaths.

Each wreath is $17 and they will be placed at the graves of the veterans buried at both the city and Catholic cemetery in town.

This year, the ceremony will take place on December 16th at 11:00 a.m. at the City of Laredo Cemetary, located at 3200 N. Meadow Avenue.

This would mark the second time the ceremony will take place in Laredo.

For more information, you can call 956-701-0354.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.