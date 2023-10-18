6,000 students vow to say no to drugs during annual drug free concert

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - In an attempt to combat the drug crisis in south Texas, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office held a concert that aims to keep children drug free.

Over 6,000 students from Laredo, Webb County and Zapata County filled the Sames Auto Arena for the sheriff’s office drug free awareness concert.

This year’s special guest included amateur boxer and professional wrestler Marc Mero who spoke to the students about the pitfalls of drug use.

During a time of increased drug overdoses and use of fentanyl Sheriff Cuellar said it’s extremely important to reach out to the youth about these issues.

“”Fentanyl is very dangerous, one spec can kill you that’s why we work closely together with DEA to make sure that kids know that we have to say no to drugs and that’s the whole message,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

The event is part of a Red Ribbon Week, a campaign aimed at honoring agent Kiki Camarena, who died in the line of duty while trying to keep drugs from coming into the U.S.

