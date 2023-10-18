Elderly driver crashes into Laredo nail salon

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A driver crashes into a nail salon in north Laredo.

The accident was reported on Wednesday at 1414 Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:20 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, an elderly driver crashed into the business.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but the business sustained damage to the front of its facility.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.