Elderly driver crashes into Laredo nail salon

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A driver crashes into a nail salon in north Laredo.

The accident was reported on Wednesday at 1414 Del Mar Boulevard at around 3:20 p.m.

According to Laredo Police, an elderly driver crashed into the business.

No word on any injuries at the moment, but the business sustained damage to the front of its facility.

