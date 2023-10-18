Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Hotter Weather Will Reach Our Area Thursday.

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very warm airmass from the desert southwest reached the Trans Pecos and Permian Basin of western Texas today, and will begin to raise our temperatures Thursday. Southeasterly winds will begin to bring a shallow layer of more humid gulf air into our area by Sunday morning with warmer nighttime temperatures and a more summer-like feel to the air.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly driver crashes into Laredo nail salon
Elderly driver crashes into Laredo nail salon
Accident reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo
Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large

Latest News

Beautiful day
Beautiful day
Beautiful day
Beautiful day
Tuesday 7 day Forecast
Warmer Air is Moving in From the Western U.S.
Pleasant day
Pleasant day