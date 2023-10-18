Hotter Weather Will Reach Our Area Thursday.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A very warm airmass from the desert southwest reached the Trans Pecos and Permian Basin of western Texas today, and will begin to raise our temperatures Thursday. Southeasterly winds will begin to bring a shallow layer of more humid gulf air into our area by Sunday morning with warmer nighttime temperatures and a more summer-like feel to the air.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.