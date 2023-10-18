Laredo Chamber of Commerce criticizes mechanical inspections at the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s Chamber of Commerce is strongly criticizing the Texas Department of Public Safety’s mechanical inspections that took place last week.

The chamber says that the inspections, taking place at the Laredo Columbia Bridge, seemed more like a political gesture rather than a genuine effort to secure the border.

Instead of the intended purpose of a way to stem illegal activity, the chamber contends that the inspections harmed businesses and the flow of commerce.

Although the chamber did recognize that the state of Texas withdrew the inspections after a few days, the chamber of commerce says that these actions had an “undue burden on private enterprises”.

In the same statement, the chamber says they acknowledge the challenges the Texas Department of Public Safety faces in executing the directives that they hope to accomplish.

Despite those well-intentioned efforts, the Laredo Chamber of Commerce says that “these roadblocks do not address immigration concerns and only hinder free trade and sound business practices”.

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce pleaded the following for state officials to consider:

If the State aims to develop a more effective border policy, it should collaborate with businesses rather than disrupt them. We extend an invitation to the Governor and the State of Texas to come to Laredo and engage with our business community. Together, we can find a mutually beneficial solution that upholds trade and strengthens our longstanding friendship with Mexico.

