Laredo College honors Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu and Hispanic heroes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A ceremony took place on Wednesday morning, October 18, at Laredo College’s Fort McIntosh campus, where Laredo College and PNC Bank joined hands to pay tribute to the memory of fallen heroes.

Two statues and several plaques were donated to Laredo College in honor of Private David B. Barkley Cantu, the first Hispanic soldier to be awarded the Medal of Honor for his extraordinary valor during World War I. The commemorative plaques, brimming with historical significance, offer a glimpse into Private Barkley’s life and his remarkable achievements, alongside the names of the 41 Hispanic Medal of Honor recipients who have earned the nation’s highest military distinction.

Local veterans from the Laredo community were present at the ceremony to pay their respects to these courageous individuals and witness this poignant moment in history. Gabriel Lopez, President of the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association, expressed the importance of the statues being housed within an educational institution. He said, “The statue now being here at an educational institution where there’s plenty of parking, where there’s plenty of space to walk, those kinds of things. Families can come over and read about the history. It gives it that more sense of importance to the statue and to the actual heroism that he had.”

The newly dedicated statues and plaques, which now grace the Laredo College Fort McIntosh campus, will serve as a symbol of honor and valor. The area surrounding the statues, which includes the Private David B. Barkley Cantu Veterans Memorial Chapel, will be officially designated as the “Laredo College Veterans Walkway.”

