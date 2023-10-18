Shop Local
Laredo police reach out to youth with ‘Operation Chill’

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is inviting the community to join them in a national initiative to foster positive relationships between police officers and young people.

Operation Chill” is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will take place at the 7-ELEVEN at 10801 International Boulevard. Coupons will be distributed and will be redeemable for a free small Slurpee drink.

Designed to create trust and camaraderie between law enforcement officers and the city’s youth, “Operation Chill” allows police officers to reward children and adolescents who are observed performing good deeds or displaying positive behavior.

