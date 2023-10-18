Shop Local
Laredo’s 8th Graders of the Month shine bright

By Alex Cano
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 23 8th graders hailing from various middle schools in Laredo and Bruni were celebrated for their academic prowess, leadership skills, and outstanding contributions to their school communities today, Wednesday, October 18.

These young scholars, handpicked by their school counselors, were lauded as this month’s “8th Graders of the Month,” making them shining beacons of inspiration amongst their peers.

Congratulations to all the students who received this prestigious recognition today.

