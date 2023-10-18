Shop Local
Webb County Constables Pct. 2 shut down stash house in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tx. (KGNS) - A dozen undocumented immigrants are found inside a stash house in south Laredo.

On Wednesday, officials with the Webb County Constables Office for Precinct Two were seen searching a home at 2020 Chacon Street at around 5:50 p.m.

The bust came after an undercover Border Patrol agent saw several people getting inside a red Dodge Ram Truck near the intersection of Texas and Market Street.

When law enforcement officers searched the vehicle, they did not find any undocumented people inside the vehicle; however, the investigation led them to a stash house where they found 12 undocumented immigrants.

Two suspects were arrested in connection with this case; one of which was found on the rooftop of a house.

The 12 migrants were turned over to Border Patrol.

