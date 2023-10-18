Midwest Sterilization and TCEQ hear from Laredo public during townhall meeting

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - For the first time Laredoans were able to voice their opinions about a local sterilization company’s emissions of ethylene oxide.

Tuesday night’s public hearing comes as Midwest Sterilization prepares to renew its air permit.

Tensions and emotions were at an all-time high as several Laredoans spoke out about how they believe the emissions of ethylene oxide have affected them.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has classified ethylene oxide as a “Carcinogen” meaning its capable of causing cancer.

Midwest Sterilization submitted its request to renew its air permit to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in February for another 10 years but before that gets reviewed, a public hearing was held Tuesday night by Midwest Sterilization and TCEQ.

The first half of the meeting was an informal discussion in which Midwest and TCEQ answered questions from the public; however, this section was not part of the official record.

The second part included members of the public commenting on Midwest’s permit renewal application.

This section of the hearing will become part of the official record when the renewal is being reviewed.

Advocates with Laredo Clean Air Coalition like Sheila Serna said this meeting was to listen to the community’s concerns on Midwest’s practices; meanwhile, officials with TCEQ say they are working to reduce the emission of ethylene oxide.

“We just like for them to be safeguards. I would like for them to be required by TCEQ to conduct fence line air monitoring because it is not required by their current permit and the community shouldn’t continue to self-fund fence line air monitoring to figure out how much they are polluting,” said Serna.

“The goal is to protect the public from any emissions from a facility including ethylene oxide, so as we take our air permitting process, we approve them as they prove they are not going to cause harm to the community,” said TCEQ Toxicologist Darrell McCant.

Under the current permit, Midwest may emit up to 6.31 tons of ethylene oxide per year into the Laredo air.

Their proposed permit renewal will not require them to reduce their emissions.

As of now, the permit extension for Midwest to operate in the gateway city for another ten years has not been approved and a date has yet to be set for the decision.

The EPA has classified ethylene oxide as one of the most hazardous air toxins that pose the greatest public health threat in urban areas.

