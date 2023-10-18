Shop Local
Milton Elementary School dedicates library to late librarian

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo I.S.D. school is honoring the life and legacy of one of its educators who was tragically killed in a vehicle accident this past summer.

On Wednesday morning, students, teachers and LISD staff members gathered for a dedication ceremony to name the Milton Elementary School Library after Anna-Laura Herrera Garza.

Anna Laura lost her this past July after she was struck by a pick up truck in south Laredo.

According to the district, Anna-Laura taught at Milton for five years and then served as the school’s librarian for 30 years.

Anna Laura’s sister, Ingrid Herrera, believes this grand gesture perfectly depicts her passion for reading.

“I remember when we were small, she always loved to read, so I am very, we are very honored for her being named to having the library dedicated to her because she always wanted to leave her footprints to everybody she met, the love of reading,” said Herrera.

Ingrid Herrera adds that during her time as librarian, she always came up with creative and innovative ways to get the students engaged with reading and literature.

For more headlines. click here.

