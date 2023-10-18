Motion approved to allow city manager, Laredo Police Department to combat crime trends

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As part of this week’s city council meeting, a decision was made to allow the city manager and the Laredo Police Department to find ways to combat crime trends.

Although the contents of what was discussed in the executive session were not disclosed, due to an increase in criminal activity, more options are on the table.

That includes officer overtime, establishing constant communication between the city manager and the mayor, and ratifying any additional expenses for increased police presence within 30 days.

One council member, whose district has seen an uptick in crime, says the decision was made to keep Laredo a safe place to live.

District 4 Council Member Alberto Torres, Jr. says, “Our top priority is to ensure that our city remains safe, that it remains one of the safest cities in the nation. We’re ranked number 11 in recent reports, which I think is great, and we’re ranked one of the safest cities, if not the safest city, in the entire state of Texas. So, that is our goal: continue maintaining the safety of our community to the best of our ability.”

In regards to recent crime in his district, Council Member Torres says those were targeted incidents and that the police are handling those cases accordingly.

