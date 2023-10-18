Shop Local
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is causing major traffic congestion on Loop 20 Wednesday morning.

According to Laredo Police, a six vehicle accident was reported on Bob Bullock Loop and Saunders.

Police say only one lane is open on the northbound Saunders overpass.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution and expect delays.

