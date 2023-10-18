Pillar to hold Halloween event this Saturday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local ‘Pillar’ in our community is inviting all the monsters and goblins to its upcoming Halloween event taking place this weekend.

The non-profit organization Pillar is hosting its ‘Pride-o-Ween’ event at the El Metro Park and Ride on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees will get a chance to take part in several games and activities while also seeing some of the many services that Pillar has to offer.

There will also be plenty of food and craft vendors selling items that are perfect for celebrating the spooky season.

The event is free and open to the public.

