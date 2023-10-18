Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Protesters demanding Israel-Palestine ceasefire occupy federal building near US Capitol

The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate...
The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A large group of Jewish protesters occupied the Cannon House Office Building across from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

They gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel.

The group of Jewish-American protesters chanted, “Not in our name!” following Israel’s recent response in Gaza.

The group gathered there Wednesday after a rally on the National Mall demanding an immediate ceasefire in Israel. (CNN)

They want Congress to demand the Israel Defense Forces stop its strikes in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid into the Palestinian controlled area.

The rally was organized by the same groups that shut down all 11 entrances to the White House on Monday as thousands of Jewish supporters gathered there.

Monday’s protests resulted in 30 arrests.

Police were seen leading protesters away from Wednesday’s sit-in with their hands bound in zip ties.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported in central Laredo
Accident reported in central Laredo
Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo
Traffic department creates four-way stop following accident in downtown Laredo
Accident reported on Loop 20
Accident reported on Loop 20
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large
Three men arrested and charged with murder, fourth suspect remains at large

Latest News

Doctors with Norton Children’s Heart Institute performed the hospital’s 100th pediatric heart...
9-year-old boy receives heart transplant after waiting almost a year
FILE - In this April 1, 2020, file photo, several dozen Delta Air Lines jets are parked at...
Delta Air Lines scales back changes to its loyalty program after a revolt by customers
UISD holds Unity Day anti-bullying proclamation with community partners
UISD holds Unity Day anti-bullying proclamation with community partners
UISD holds Unity Day anti-bullying proclamation with community partners
UISD holds Unity Day Proclamation with community partners