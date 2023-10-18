UISD holds Unity Day anti-bullying proclamation with community partners

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As part of National Bullying Prevention Month, Unity Day is being recognized here at home.

This Wednesday, it was celebrated by UISD’s Department of Guidance and Counseling along with other community partners.

City of Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino held a proclamation to mark the occasion.

Participants were encouraged to wear orange to represent kindness, acceptance, and inclusion.

Another reason for the proclamation was to demonstrate that bullying doesn’t just happen in the classroom.

UISD Director of Guidance and Counseling Melissa Ramirez told us, “It’s not only in person, but we also have a lot of cyber-bullying going on. A lot of students like to be on social media and the parents need to know about David’s Law--which is Senate Bill 179 which can also have charges for parents if the child is 18 years or younger and the bullying does not stop. So we must mention this to the parents.”

UISD says that bullying cases post-pandemic went up, but the school district says they have been working with school counselors to curb that trend.

