Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

14-year-old named America’s Top Young Scientist for creating soap that treats skin cancer

Heman Bekele, a ninth grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, won the 2023 3M Young...
Heman Bekele, a ninth grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, won the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge last week.(ACK | 3M/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (Gray News) – A 14-year-old from Virginia was crowned America’s Top Young Scientist for inventing a soap that treats skin cancer.

According to a news release, Heman Bekele, a ninth grader at W.T. Woodson High School in Annandale, won the 2023 3M Young Scientist Challenge last week.

Heman developed Melanoma Treating Soap, a compound-based bar of soap designed to treat skin cancer. Over the next five years, he hopes to refine his innovation and create a nonprofit organization that will distribute this low-cost solution to communities in need.

The final product came out to a shockingly cheap $0.50 per bar of soap – a far more affordable and accessible treatment than traditional skin cancer treatments.

You can watch a short clip of Heman’s presentation here.

Finalists are paired with a 3M scientist who mentors them over the summer to take their idea...
Finalists are paired with a 3M scientist who mentors them over the summer to take their idea from concept to prototype. Heman is seen here with his mentor, Deborah Isabelle, who works on developing new products in 3M’s Automotive Aftermarket Division.(ACK | 3M/PR Newswire)

Heman said in 15 years, he hopes to be a successful electrical engineer who has contributed significantly to the industry, with a fulfilling personal life with a loving family and a strong network of friends.

Heman spent the last four months competing against nine other finalists, winning the competition at 3M global headquarters in St. Paul, Minn., on Oct. 9 and 10.

As the grand prize winner, he will receive a $25,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Top Young Scientist.

This year’s second-place winner is Shripriya Kalbhavi, a ninth grader at Lynbrook High School in San Jose, Calif., who developed EasyBZ, a cost-effective microneedle patch that allows for self-automated drug delivery without pills or needles.

This year’s third-place winner is Sarah Wang, a seventh grader at The Pike School in Andover, Mass. She developed the Spring Epilepsy Detection Glove, a glove that can detect tonic-clonic and myoclonic epileptic seizures with common hand movements and tracks seizure statistics through a smartphone application.

The second and third-place winners will each receive $2,000.

The top 10 finalists of this year's America’s Top Young Scientist competition spent the last...
The top 10 finalists of this year's America’s Top Young Scientist competition spent the last four months competing against other.(ACK | 3M/PR Newswire)

Finalists are paired with a 3M scientist who mentors them over the summer to take their idea from concept to prototype. During the competition, students are evaluated on their ingenuity and innovative thinking, application of STEM principles, demonstration of passion and research, presentation skills and ability to inspire others.

This was the 16th year of the competition. 3M said previous winners have gone on to give TED Talks, file patents, found nonprofits, make the Forbes 30 Under 30 list, and exhibit at the White House Science Fair.

Winners have also been featured in The New York Times Magazine, Forbes, and Business Insider, and have appeared on TV shows like “Good Morning America” and “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly driver crashes into Laredo nail salon
Elderly driver crashes into Laredo nail salon
Accident reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Man detained by Webb County Constables Pct. 2
Webb County Constables Pct. 2 shut down stash house in south Laredo
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

A woman said a man asked her out on a first date just for drinks. But she ended up ordering –...
Man skips out on paying tab after woman orders 48 oysters on first date
Car crash reported on Hillside
Crash reported at McPherson and Hillside in Laredo
A Palestinian girl carries blankets as she walks past the site of a deadly explosion at al-Ahli...
Gaza awaits aid from Egypt as Israel readies troops for ground assault
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, talks with members as the...
GOP’s Jordan says he’s still running for House gavel, but there’s no plan for next action