Bust at south Laredo stash house reveals deplorable conditions

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Further details have emerged regarding a bust at an alleged stash house in south Laredo that happened on Wednesday, October 19.

According to reports, the operation began when Border Patrol agents received information indicating that a residence in the south Laredo area may have been used as a temporary shelter for undocumented immigrants.

When agents went inside, they found 12 individuals hiding. Authorities have described the conditions in the stash house as “deplorable.”

All of the immigrants found in the stash house were taken into Border Patrol custody for processing.

