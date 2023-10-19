LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car chase ends in north Laredo Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported near the 800 block of Mann Road at around noon.

According to witnesses, the chase involved a black Dodge car that started on I-35.

Several units with the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen at the location.

No word yet if any injuries were reported in connection to the chase; however, drivers are being asked to proceed with caution in the area.

