Car chase ends in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car chase ends in north Laredo Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported near the 800 block of Mann Road at around noon.

According to witnesses, the chase involved a black Dodge car that started on I-35.

Several units with the Texas Department of Public Safety were seen at the location.

No word yet if any injuries were reported in connection to the chase; however, drivers are being asked to proceed with caution in the area.

