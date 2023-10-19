Crash reported in central Laredo
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A car crash is reported on a busy Laredo Street Thursday afternoon.
The collision was reported on Springfield Avenue and East Lane Street at around 4:30 p.m.
No word on any injuries at the moment; however, a black vehicle sustained heavy frontal damage.
Law enforcement officers were seen assisting those involved in the crash.
