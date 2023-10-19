Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Crash reported in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A car crash is reported on a busy Laredo Street Thursday afternoon.

The collision was reported on Springfield Avenue and East Lane Street at around 4:30 p.m.

No word on any injuries at the moment; however, a black vehicle sustained heavy frontal damage.

Law enforcement officers were seen assisting those involved in the crash.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elderly driver crashes into Laredo nail salon
Elderly driver crashes into Laredo nail salon
Accident reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Loop 20
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Man detained by Webb County Constables Pct. 2
Webb County Constables Pct. 2 shut down stash house in south Laredo
Streetlights are turning purple across central Texas.
Streetlights turning purple across central Texas

Latest News

Crash reported in central Laredo
Car crash reported on Hillside
Crash reported at McPherson and Hillside in Laredo
Car chase ends in north Laredo
Car chase ends in north Laredo
Driver arrested following chase that ended in central Laredo, authorities say