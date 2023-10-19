Shop Local
Crash reported at McPherson and Hillside in Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A crash along McPherson Road prompted a traffic alert for drivers on Thursday afternoon, October 19.

It happened after 3 p.m. According to video footage, the incident involved two vehicles and happened at the intersection of McPherson and Hillside.

Details regarding the circumstances leading up to the crash are still emerging, but the footage indicates that the incident has affected traffic flow in the area. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution if they are planning to travel through the intersection or the surrounding area.

As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding whether anyone involved in the accident required transportation for medical treatment.

We’ll provide additional updates as further information becomes available.

