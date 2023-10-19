Laredo church to recognize member for years of giving back

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo community will come together on Sunday, October 22, to celebrate the unwavering commitment of Rodolfo “Fito” Reyes, a 78-year-old man whose selfless service has touched countless lives throughout the years.

For years, “Fito” is renowned for his tireless efforts in selling raffle tickets to support Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Despite facing significant health challenges, “Fito” has remained a beacon of community service. For several years, “Fito” was also an integral part of a local youth organization.

Leticia Reyes, “Fito’s” niece, spoke fondly of her uncle’s remarkable qualities, saying, “He has characteristics of autism, and everybody tells him he knew so many facts. So he grew up at the Boys Club, working with kids, and everywhere we go, they recognize him for his years. Many, many years at the Boys Club. Everybody tells us he would shoot 3-pointers, he would play ping-pong; he was one of the top ones that would play. If you know his name Fito, you’ll know it was him.”

In sharing “Fito’s” story, his family hopes to inspire others to give back to their communities, no matter the challenges they may face.

On Sunday, October 22, “Fito” will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, located on the 1700 block of San Jorge Avenue, starting at 5:30 p.m. The entire community is invited to attend the special event.

