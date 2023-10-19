Laredo man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder; sentencing trial underway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The sentencing trial is underway for a man who pleaded guilty to firing shots at Laredo Police officers back in Nov. of 2019.

Cesar Rene Terrazas pleaded guilty to charges of attempted capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault against a public servant for a case that was reported on Nov. 26, 2019 on Knoll Avenue.

Day one of Terrazas’ sentencing trial started with audio recordings, photos, and drone video.

A Laredo Police Investigator took the stand to go over the moments that happened on that day.

According to the investigator, the call came in at around 5:30 a.m.

The witness read messages between Debra and Terrazas.

The messages indicate that Terrazas was trying to see Debra on that night but she did not want to see him and even threatened to call the cops.

In one of the messages, Cesar said, “I’m ready to die, call the cops.”

Photos of the crime seen were shown to the courtroom of the weapons that were in Terrazas vehicle.

The witness stated that he found a total of 81 casings of a 223 caliber and roughly two to three magazines.

Two rifle magazines were found inside the car in the first photo, the second photo is of the passenger seat with brass knuckles.

Another photo showed the rifle scope located on the sidewalk close to where Terrazas’ vehicle was parked.

Additional photos were shown of roughly 15 yellow markings.

One of the photos showed the markings of the police unit where Officer Benavides and Officer Cabello were sprayed with bullets.

The next photo showed Officer Cabello’s unit from the front which sustained eight shots.

The state zoomed into the photos of the windshield showing the bullet marks.

Another photo showed the side of the house with more markers and the impacts of the home from two windows.

The photos showed the damages of the windows as well as the neighbor’s fence where Officer Cabello took cover.

Additional photos were shown of officer casings as well at the area where Debra hid from Terrazas.

A drone video was also played for jurors that showed Terrazas’ car with the doors open, the house where he parked and the cones that had the casings of the AR-15 rifle.

According to the witness, the blood stains on the street which was of Jorge Martinez.

After collecting evidence, an AR-15 was recovered by Investigator Luis Martinez. Witnesses say Terrazas had bite marks which was corroborated by Debra who bit him as a way to get him to release the weapon.

Additional photos displayed the sling of the rifle and a magazine on the street.

Another photo shows a round that did not dispense correctly that got stuck in the chamber of the rifle.

The next photo is the same round that was found in the camber.

The witness confronted Terrazas and said that he wasn’t being honest.

Terrazas told him, he reloaded three to four times during the shooting.

The witness asked Terrazas if he wanted a firefight with officers to which Terrazas replied that he did.

According to the witness Officer Cabello got shot and was taken to Doctors Hospital for treatment.

When speaking to Terrazas’ he told him that honest was the best policy and that it was in his best interest to be upfront about what had happened.

The witness stated that Terrazas never said why he stopped shooting.

Audio recordings of caller screaming, “He’s shooting everywhere!” were played in the courtroom.

The dispatcher told the caller that they have officers at the location and to stay in the bedroom and away from the entrance.

The caller stated, “He’s breaking the window, he just broke into the house!”

The dispatcher attempts to speak to the victim and hears a loud commotion on the line.

