Laredo Volunteer of the Year nominees honored

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A group of Laredo volunteers are honored for their contributions to the community.

Fifteen non-profit organizations submitted their nominee for volunteer of the year.

The organization, along with their selected nominee were honored during a dinner Wednesday night.

These individuals will vie for the local Jefferson Award with the winner to then represent the City of Laredo at the 2024 National Awards Ceremony hosted by Multiplying Good, a national organization dedicated to cultivating greatness through community service.

