LISD unveils state-of-the-art library at Heights Elementary

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District (LISD) unveiled a state-of-the-art library at Heights Elementary School on Thursday, October 19.

This new facility not only promises to enrich the educational experience for young students but also includes a classroom wing, providing four additional rooms to nurture young minds.

Adriana Padilla, the principal of Heights Elementary School, shared the challenges the school and its students faced before this expansion, saying, “We had a library. It was a small library. When I first moved here, we only had 212 students. Presently, we have 512 students. So we’ve been growing over the years and running out of library space, classroom space, and even office areas.”

The new facility is a considerable investment in the educational future of the students, with a budget exceeding $3 million.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.