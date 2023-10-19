Shop Local
Near 90F Warmth, Slowly Rising Humidity

By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air from the desert southwest has arrived above south Texas. A cold front over central Texas is stallinf/fafing away, and will not play a role in our weather. With winds in the very lowest portion of the atmosphere coming in from the gulf, humidity levels will very gradually be on the rise, enough so where a slight chance for a scattered shower will occur with a wave in the upper level wind flow Sunday night.

For more headlines. click here.

