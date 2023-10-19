TAMIU earns StormReady certification from National Weather Service

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) is now the first higher education institution in Webb County to earn the prestigious StormReady certification from the National Weather Service (NWS).

The StormReady program, a national initiative, is designed to empower communities with the communication and safety skills necessary to protect lives and property before, during, and after severe weather events. It actively collaborates with community leaders and emergency managers to fortify local safety communities, ensuring they are well-prepared to tackle the challenges posed by severe weather conditions.

Daniel Berndt, Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator at TAMIU, highlighted the significance of this certification, stating, “So we’ve established great relationships with the National Weather Service now. We’re receiving timely updates, and we’re then able to relay that information here to our colleagues and partners at the university. We make sure we’re all on the same page, we all have a plan of action, and that we’re ready for when severe weather strikes.”

TAMIU is now the sixth university within The Texas A&M University System to earn the StormReady recognition.

KGNS chief meteorologist Richard “Heatwave” Berler joined the celebration to commemorate the achievement.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.