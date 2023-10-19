Two people injured following tractor trailer fire, Laredo Fire officials say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men are rushed to the hospital after a tractor-trailer they were working on catches on fire.

The incident reportedly happened on Thursday morning at the 13000 block of Evolution Loop.

Fire officials say the two men were conducting maintenance on a tractor-trailer when they heard a loud pop, which resulted in flames.

Officials say the men involved were ages 63 and 40.

The 40-year-old is in serious condition after suffering significant injuries; meanwhile the 63-year-old sustained minor injuries and is in stable condition.

