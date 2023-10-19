Shop Local
UISD School Health Advisory Council gets a presentation on human trafficking

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In the U.S. Children make up 27 PERCENT of all human trafficking victims worldwide, and two out of every three child victims are girls.

In an effort to reduce these statistics and provide more awareness, UISD’s School Health Advisory Council got a special presentation on human trafficking from Three Strands Global Foundation.

The organization went over some of the signs of human trafficking as well as how to report it.

Arleen Marin with 3 Strands Global Foundation believes that there’s a lot of misconceptions on human trafficking which is why there needs to be more education on it.

“We always think of maybe the movies that what they portray, you know that they kidnap, that they take them, but it doesn’t happen like that,” said Marin. “A lot of times its within the community, it’s people they know, it’s sometimes family members, sometimes it’s just we heard really sad cases and unfortunately it’s happening and we just have to keep our eyes open to those red flags that are out there and that’s what we’re here for.”

The conference was an exploratory presentation for the UISD School Health Advisory Council.

