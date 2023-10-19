Shop Local
United High School Seniors receive a lesson on law enforcement

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Hundreds of High School seniors got a lesson in all aspects of law enforcement Thursday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Constables and even District Attorney’s Office took part in a law enforcement epxo at United South High School.

Law enforcement officials had a chance to showcase some of the different vehicles and devices that are used in the field.

Students who took part in the event say this opened their eyes to some of the potential career opportunities in the near future.

Officers also spoke to the students about the importance of obeying the law and keeping a clean record, especially if they are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

