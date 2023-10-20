Bethany House, community partners perform monthly outreach effort

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This morning, several local groups were out in downtown Laredo as part of a monthly outreach effort.

Bethany House, along with other community partners, say they were looking to get people the help they need.

That includes medical testing, enrollment for other services, and registration for hygiene products.

Although a number of services were available, the main idea was to get people on the right track.

Esmeralda Suarez, part of the Bethany House’s street outreach team, says, “So we also give glasses, caps, anything that the clients need. There’s also other agencies as you can see right now, they’re informing the people. Information is power--power to move the people to the right places that they need.”

Next month’s outreach effort is already scheduled for November 17th.

That event will also be the last for the year.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.