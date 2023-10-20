Shop Local
Dash cam footage shows chase that ends with arrest on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Newly released dash cam video shows the moments DPS troopers arrested a man who led them on a chase.

Video of 20-year-old Leroy Perez driving from mile marker 18, southbound into Laredo, was released that showed him crashing into the medium on Mann road.

Troopers say they used tire spikes to slow Perez down.

Officials say Perez was spotted allegedly unloading people out of his vehicle near Highway 83.

DPS troopers zeroed in on Perez and a chase ensued.

No injuries were reported.

