Foodie Friday: Acorn Squash Risotto

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Ingredients:

· 1 small acorn squash, cut into ½” cubes

· 4 tablespoons butter, divided

· 6 oz shiitake mushrooms, sliced

· 1 teaspoon sea salt

· 1 medium shallot, minced

· 2 garlic cloves, minced

· 1 cup Arborio rice

· ½ cup dry white wine

· 4 cups broth, (1 qt) (broth of your choice)

· 1 thyme sprig (1 ½ tsp if is ground)

· Parmesan cheese, as needed

· Fresh cracked pepper, as needed

· Fresh flat-leaf parsley, optional

To make the acorn squash puree

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Start by cutting the squash lengthwise on a cutting board. Take a spoon and dig out all the seeds and strings. Discard or save the seeds for roasting later on.

3. Dip a basting brush into the olive oil and evenly baste over the flesh.

4. Place one half of the squash flesh down on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil or parchment paper. You want the hard shell to be face up when roasting.

5. Roast in the oven for 45 minutes. When done, remove the baking sheet and all to cool for about 10 minutes.

6. Using a heavy spoon, remove the roasted squash and place into a food processor or blender. Note: It should be extremely tender and easy to spoon out.

7. Turn on the food processor or blender and puree for 20-30 seconds.

8. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator until ready for use.

To make the risotto

1. Heat 2 tablespoons butter in a large pot over medium heat. Once melted, add the shiitake mushrooms and salt. Sauté until the mushrooms are beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Add the remaining 2 tablespoons butter, garlic, and shallot. Sauté 5 minutes more, until the shallot is soft and translucent.

2. Add the rice and stir to coat. Cook for a minute or two, until the rice is translucent at the ends. Pour in the wine and stir constantly until the wine has been absorbed. Add two cups of broth, diced squash (the other half), and thyme.

3. Cover and cook at a low simmer, giving it a good stir every few minutes to prevent it from sticking to the bottom (this becomes more important as the liquid begins to absorb). Add more broth in ½ cup increments as necessary as the liquid is absorbed. Cook for about 30 minutes total, until the rice and squash are tender.

4. Add the parmesan cheese, squash puree and stir. Season with additional salt if needed. Remove from heat and serve with fresh parsley and cracked black pepper.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.