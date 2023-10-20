Laredo drug overdose deaths increase to 53

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, Laredo Police confirmed another addition to the growing number of drug overdose deaths.

This year’s total now stands at 53.

According to police, the latest victim -- a 45-year-old man-- was found yesterday in West Laredo at the 3900 block of Main Avenue.

According to police, when they found the victim’s body, they noticed a substance nearby.

It was tested and confirmed to be fentanyl.

Since the summer, the Laredo community has well surpassed last year’s total drug overdose deaths which was 40.

