Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo drug overdose deaths increase to 53

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, Laredo Police confirmed another addition to the growing number of drug overdose deaths.

This year’s total now stands at 53.

According to police, the latest victim -- a 45-year-old man-- was found yesterday in West Laredo at the 3900 block of Main Avenue.

According to police, when they found the victim’s body, they noticed a substance nearby.

It was tested and confirmed to be fentanyl.

Since the summer, the Laredo community has well surpassed last year’s total drug overdose deaths which was 40.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Leroy Perez
Update: Driver arrested following chase that ended in central Laredo, authorities say
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Laredo man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder; sentencing trial underway
Car crash reported on Hillside
Crash reported at McPherson and Hillside in Laredo
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Crash reported in central Laredo
Crash reported in central Laredo

Latest News

Laredo residents holding anti-satanic prayer rally
Laredo residents mobilize to host prayer protest rally against satanic movement
Laredo residents holding anti-satanic prayer rally
Laredo anti-satanic rally planned by residents
DPS dash cam footage shows I-35 arrest
Dash cam footage shows chase that ends with arrest on I-35
DPS dash cam footage shows I-35 arrest
DPS dash cam footage with arrest on I-35