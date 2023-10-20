Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo man who pled guilty to attempted capital murder faces second day of sentencing trial

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, the sentencing phase for a man who pled guilty to firing at Laredo Police officers back in 2019 entered its second day.

On November 26th, 2019, Cesar Rene Terrazas broke into a home, fired 80 rounds at two Laredo police officers, and injured several people in the incident.

On Thursday, prosecutors called police officers involved in the shooting to the stand and the lead investigator to detail the day’s events.

On Friday, defense attorneys called their own witnesses to speak on behalf of Terrazas’ character.

Among those who testified were friends, family, and religious leaders.

Just before the lunch break, the defendant’s mother, Lucila Terrazas, took the stand to defend her son and called him a law-abiding individual -- despite the events that happened.

She explained that she believes it was only a moment of anger since her son had been battling depression for the past few months before the incident.

Court was set to reconvene at 1:30 this afternoon.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Leroy Perez
Update: Driver arrested following chase that ended in central Laredo, authorities say
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Laredo man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder; sentencing trial underway
Car crash reported on Hillside
Crash reported at McPherson and Hillside in Laredo
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Crash reported in central Laredo
Crash reported in central Laredo

Latest News

TAMIU Make a Difference Day
“Make a Difference Day” set to take place this weekend, volunteers requested
TAMIU, LISD partner to host fair for future educators
TAMIU event hopes to inspire next generation of educators
TAMIU Make a Difference Day
Make a Difference Day -- TAMIU Volunteer Day
TAMIU, LISD partner to host fair for future educators
TAMIU, LISD partner to host fair for future educators
Webb County Sheriff's Office 3rd Annual Women's self defense class
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosting 3rd annual women self-defense class