Laredo residents mobilize to host prayer protest rally against satanic movement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local residents are coming together to voice their concerns and stand up against what they see as a growing satanic movement in the country.

In response to recent events, including a national satanic convention held in Boston just three months ago, Laredo will host a prayer protest rally tomorrow morning.

According to the Satanic Temple, Satanists do not worship the devil or believe in the existence of satan or the supernatural.

Advocates of God, like Rene de La Vina, believe that worshipping the devil is not a religion but an attack on God.

They’re also alarmed by efforts to start satanic clubs in elementary schools.

De la Vina told us, ”Nothing like that has happened in Laredo. Not yet, thank God. We’re hoping it never does but up north like in the east coast in Boston, all that area, it’s really big. Califonia too, in the West Coast area. Several states are trying to spread their Satanism in this country and you and I know that when you get involved worshipping the Devil, it’s a sin. It’s a big sin.”

For anyone wanting to join -- the rally is on Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Mcpherson and Del Mar.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their ‘holy weapons,’ such as the Bible, Holy Water, Rosary, and Crucifix.

