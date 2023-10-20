Shop Local
LISD holds 14th annual employee pink walk

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - LISD honored employees who are battling--or have survived breast cancer--this morning at a special walk.

The employees gathered at the district’s performing arts center courtyard wearing pink in support.

For the past fourteen years the district has held this event, administrators for the district say they have several employees like Sylvia Barrera, the district athletics director, who have battled it.

Laredo ISD Director of Athletics Sylvia L. Barrera told us, “Going through a battle like that is not easy, but you have your family and your friends, people that pray for you in the community. It is always important to know that people keep you in their prayers. You keep every day moving forward, keeping your eye on the prize. Keeping your eye on your last day of radition or chemo and making sure you get there.”

Administrators and staff donated non-perishable foods at the event to give back to those in need in the community.

