“Make a Difference Day” set to take place this weekend, volunteers requested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The largest national day of community service is happening this weekend—and TAMIU is inviting you to be a part of it.

TAMIU is set to host its “Make a Difference Day” for the 14th year.

On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers are set to work on two major projects at Slaughter Park.

First, volunteers will focus on painting two trails.

A second focus will be on placing recycled, crushed glass on the ground near the park’s entrance.

Additional activities include park beautification efforts like trimming branches, painting trash cans, and debris pickup.

This is all happening on Saturday, October 21st from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Slaughter Park.

