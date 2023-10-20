Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is having a Jamaica

Shop Local
By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is hosting a Jamaica on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

The event will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. but food sales will start at 8 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

There will be live music and entertainment with Double Vizion, Kamilia Y Bella Divas and a performance by the Milton Elementary Ballet Folklorico plus many others.

The Jamaica will also feature a raffle drawing at the end of the night with several prizes.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church is located at 1718 San Jorge.

