Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

TAMIU event hopes to inspire next generation of educators

By KGNS Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One event is helping guide the next generation of teachers.

At TAMIU this morning, LISD middle school students were granted an opportunity to see themselves as educators.

Students were able to go through hands-on activities that demonstrated math and science lessons.

Organizers hope to fill the need for educators that is only growing.

TAMIU Associate Professor Dr. Maria de Lourdes Viloria told us, “At least 3 out of 5 teachers are leaving the profession, so we are building what we call the teacher pipeline. We are starting them early in 8th grade and LISD has a teacher pathway as part of the CTE education. So the students are already thinking of going into teaching and they take specific educational courses since 8th grade.”

Dr. Viloria went on to say that behind other professions -- like doctors and lawyers-- is a good teacher who helped guide them there.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Leroy Perez
Update: Driver arrested following chase that ended in central Laredo, authorities say
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Laredo man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder; sentencing trial underway
Car crash reported on Hillside
Crash reported at McPherson and Hillside in Laredo
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Crash reported in central Laredo
Crash reported in central Laredo

Latest News

TAMIU Make a Difference Day
“Make a Difference Day” set to take place this weekend, volunteers requested
TAMIU Make a Difference Day
Make a Difference Day -- TAMIU Volunteer Day
TAMIU, LISD partner to host fair for future educators
TAMIU, LISD partner to host fair for future educators
Webb County Sheriff's Office 3rd Annual Women's self defense class
Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosting 3rd annual women self-defense class