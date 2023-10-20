TAMIU event hopes to inspire next generation of educators

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One event is helping guide the next generation of teachers.

At TAMIU this morning, LISD middle school students were granted an opportunity to see themselves as educators.

Students were able to go through hands-on activities that demonstrated math and science lessons.

Organizers hope to fill the need for educators that is only growing.

TAMIU Associate Professor Dr. Maria de Lourdes Viloria told us, “At least 3 out of 5 teachers are leaving the profession, so we are building what we call the teacher pipeline. We are starting them early in 8th grade and LISD has a teacher pathway as part of the CTE education. So the students are already thinking of going into teaching and they take specific educational courses since 8th grade.”

Dr. Viloria went on to say that behind other professions -- like doctors and lawyers-- is a good teacher who helped guide them there.

