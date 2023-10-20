Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s NYC weekend, Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris’ romance, Britney Spears’ book revelations + Golden Bachelor & Bachelor in Paradise recaps

By Brenda Camacho and Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode, the girls dive into some of the celebrity headlines going into the weekend (6:12) and go more in-depth with topics like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s NYC weekend (23:00), Sophia Bush and Ashyln Harris’ budding relationship (31:30), Britney Spears’ book revelations (38:51). Plus, catch their weekly recap of the Golden Bachelor (43:4) and Bachelor in Paradise (49:39).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

20-year-old Leroy Perez
Update: Driver arrested following chase that ended in central Laredo, authorities say
Cesar Rene Terrazas
Laredo man pleads guilty to attempted capital murder; sentencing trial underway
Car crash reported on Hillside
Crash reported at McPherson and Hillside in Laredo
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Three-year-old found wandering outside home, parents arrested, Laredo Police say
Crash reported in central Laredo
Crash reported in central Laredo

Latest News

pop otc episode 47
Foodie Friday: Acorn Squash Risotto
Foodie Friday: Acorn Squash Risotto
POP OTC
Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith separated, Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper dating rumors, ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ movie premiere + Golden Bachelor & Bachelor in Paradise recap
POP OTC episode 46