Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosting 3rd annual women self-defense class

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,1 in 4 women experienced severe intimate partner physical and sexual violence

Because of this reason, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a self-defense class to help women gain the tools to protect themselves.

The 3rd edition of the office’s women’s self-defense class will take place at the Haynes Recreation Center.

It will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 21st from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says they will have limited space.

