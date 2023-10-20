Webb County Sheriff’s Office hosting 3rd annual women self-defense class
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence,1 in 4 women experienced severe intimate partner physical and sexual violence
Because of this reason, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a self-defense class to help women gain the tools to protect themselves.
The 3rd edition of the office’s women’s self-defense class will take place at the Haynes Recreation Center.
It will take place tomorrow, Saturday, October 21st from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The sheriff’s office says they will have limited space.
