1 dead and 3 injured after multiple people pulled guns during fight in Texas Panhandle city

Police in the Texas Panhandle say a man was killed and three other people were injured when multiple people pulled guns and shots were fired during a fight in a small city in the Texas Panhandle
By By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BORGER, Texas (AP) — A man was killed and three other people were injured when multiple people pulled guns and shots were fired during a fight in a small city in the Texas Panhandle, police said Sunday.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday a 911 caller was telling a dispatcher about a disturbance in Borger, located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Amarillo, when the caller said shots had been fired, police said.

Local media outlets are reporting that the shooting happened at a restaurant.

Police said that officers arriving at the scene found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Police said three people were taken to hospital, where they were in critical but stable condition. One man died at the scene and his identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Police have not announced any information on suspects or arrests.

Police in Borger, which has a population of about 12,000, said they believe it was an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the community.

