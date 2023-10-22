Very Warm, More Humid Weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Gulf of Mexico moist air is flowing north through our area in the lower atmosphere. This has brought cumulus clouds into our skies, and may bring a low deck of stratus in the morning. I cannot rule out a few isolated showers during Monday, but the somewhat bigger, but not large chance will be with waves in the upper level wind flow mid to late week.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.