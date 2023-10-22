Very Warm, More Humid Weather

Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
By Richard Berler
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Gulf of Mexico moist air is flowing north through our area in the lower atmosphere. This has brought cumulus clouds into our skies, and may bring a low deck of stratus in the morning. I cannot rule out a few isolated showers during Monday, but the somewhat bigger, but not large chance will be with waves in the upper level wind flow mid to late week.

For more headlines. click here.

